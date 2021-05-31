Please Take This Survey on News, Healthcare, and Covid-19

Details By Native News Online Staff May 31, 2021

Native News Online would like you to taka their survey to learn how Indigenous people like you are getting their news, how they are getting their healthcare, and how they are responding to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. To take the survey, click the link to the survey below.

To honor and thank the first 500 people who complete the survey, the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) will receive $10 per survey participant, up to $5,000 in total, to advance the organization’s mission, which is to serve and empower Native journalists.

About the Survey on News, Healthcare, and Covid-19

Native News Online is conducting a research study in collaboration with the Northwestern University Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, and the university’s Medill School, to learn how Indigenous people like you are getting their news, how they are getting their healthcare, and how they are responding to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.



The survey will take about 20 minutes or less to complete. The information you give will be kept confidential and will not be linked to your name. All data collected will be de-identified and stored for future research. No identifiable data would be shared with Native News Online or any other organization outside Northwestern University, including who agrees or does not agree to participate.



If there is a question you wish not to answer, then you may skip it.

There is no compensation for participating in the study.

You may withdraw your consent and discontinue participation at any time.

The survey can be filled out in less than 20 minutes by following this link.

Native News Online appreciates your ongoing readership.

