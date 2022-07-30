Photos: Potawatomi Gathering 2022 on Hannahville Indian Reservation

- Details
- By Levi Rickert
HANNAHVILLE INDIAN RESERVATION — Over 2,000 individuals from 11 Potawatomi nations are gathering this week in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula at the Hannahville Indian Reservation, near Escanaba, Mich. for the Potawatomi Gathering 2022.
Hosted by the Hannahville Indian Community, the Potawatomi Gathering resumed after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in the week, hundreds attended language conference.
On Friday evening, the Hannahville Indian Community hosted a powwow. Drums from several Potawatomi bands were present and hundreds of Potawatomi dancers were in regalia to the appreciation of the assembled crowd.
