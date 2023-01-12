PHOTOS: Navajo Nation Inauguration

- Details
- By Levi Rickert
-
FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Hundreds of Navajo citizens, elected officials, and non-Native dignitaries gathered on Tuesday to witness history as the youngest person ever to lead the Navajo Nation, Buu Nygren, took the oath of office. There was other history made during the day's events, as well.
Others firsts included the swearing in of Richelle Montoya, the vice woman to become the Navajo Nation vice president.
In her address to the audience, Montoya acknowledged the historic significance that she is the first woman ever to become vice president of the Navajo Nation, but also noted, "Before anything else, I am a mother, a daughter and a granddaughter."
Another first was the historic swearing in of nine females to the 25th Navajo Nation Council.
After the inauguration ceremony, which lasted four hours, festivities continued at the Navajo Naiton fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz.
At about 2:35 p.m. an Air Force plane from Kirklan Airforce Base in Albuquerque, N.M. flew over the crowd to celebrate the new leaders of the Navajo Nation.
Photo Gallery Credit: Native News Online Editor & Publisher Levi Rickert
- Arlando Teller, deputy assistant secretary for Tribal Affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation Arlando Teller greets former Navajo Nation Chairman Peter McDonald. Arlando Teller, deputy assistant secretary for Tribal Affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation Arlando Teller greets former Navajo Nation Chairman Peter McDonald.
- Campaign sign in Window Rock, Ariz. Campaign sign in Window Rock, Ariz.
- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes talking to Navajo citizen. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes talking to Navajo citizen.
- Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya. Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya.
- Former Navajo Nation Chairman Peter McDonald. Former Navajo Nation Chairman Peter McDonald.
- Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren greeting his supporters. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren greeting his supporters.
- Hundreds gathered for the inauguration ceremony. Hundreds gathered for the inauguration ceremony.
- President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez . President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez .
-
- President Nygren delivering his inaugural address. President Nygren delivering his inaugural address.
- President Nygren greeting Navajo Council delegates. President Nygren greeting Navajo Council delegates.
- President Nygren arrives wearing traditional hat. President Nygren arrives wearing traditional hat.
-

