Photographs of Red Road to DC Totem Pole: Stop at Michigan's Straits of Mackinac

- Details
- By Levi Rickert
-
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The historic cross country "Red Road to DC" totem pole journey from the Lummi Nation in Washington state made a stop in Mackinaw City, Mich. on Tuesday morning before it arrives in Washington, D.C. where it will be greeted by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday.
The Tuesday stop was hosted by the Bay Mills Indian Community at the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge, which connect Michigan's two peninsulas.
Want more Native News? Get the free daily newsletter today.
Here are photographs of the Mackinaw City, Mich. stop.
More Stories Like ThisCrow Tribe Files Lawsuit Against BIA Officer for Use of Excessive Force
Red Lake Police Officer Killed While on Duty
Lawsuit Over Oakland Community Sweat Lodge Leads to Pushback From Native Elders Group
Louis Tewanima, Hopi (1882-1969) – Two-Time U.S. Olympian: A Paradox (The Untold Story)
Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News.
We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.