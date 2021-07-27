Photographs of Red Road to DC Totem Pole: Stop at Michigan's Straits of Mackinac

Details By Levi Rickert July 27, 2021

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The historic cross country "Red Road to DC" totem pole journey from the Lummi Nation in Washington state made a stop in Mackinaw City, Mich. on Tuesday morning before it arrives in Washington, D.C. where it will be greeted by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday.

The Tuesday stop was hosted by the Bay Mills Indian Community at the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge, which connect Michigan's two peninsulas.

Here are photographs of the Mackinaw City, Mich. stop.

The totem rode across the country on a flatbed trailer. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Doug James (Lummi Nation) of the House of Tears Carvers and entourage will be in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

The entry to the Mackinac Bridge from Michigan's Lower Peninsular is in background. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Bay Mills Indian Community greets well wishers. (Photo/Levi Rickert)Chairperson Whitney Gravelle

The top of the totem honors Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). (Photo/Levi Rickert)

One part of the totem pole represents the fight to protect salmon and other living creatures.. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

