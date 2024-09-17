On National Voter Registration Day, Harris-Walz Campaign and DNC Launch Youth Voter Registration Push

Details By Native News Online Staff September 17, 2024

Native Vote 2024. On National Voter Registration Day, Team Harris-Walz and the Democratic National Committee will launch a Youth Vote Week of Action to encourage young voters across the battlegrounds to register to vote. As part of the effort, the Harris-Walz campaign and the DNC will activate and organize on college campuses, including paid media and an aggressive campaign blitz across battleground states anchored by events with Governor Walz to ensure every eligible voter has a chance to make their voice heard by November 5.

This all-hands-on-deck mobilization will reach young voters where they are – online and in person, on campuses, and in their communities. The push includes:

Governor Tim Walz kicking off the mobilization effort with events across the state of Georgia and a rally in North Carolina, and Gwen Walz in Nevada focusing on the importance of voter registration

A surrogate blitz across college campuses in battleground states utilizing trusted messengers like celebrities and influencers participating in events engaging potential voters about the importance of voting and the issues they care about

More than 130 events focused on registering young voters on campus and at basketball tournaments, football games, bracelet-making events, and more

Targeted presence at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) to empower Black and Latino voters to exercise their right to vote, with visibility and kiosks across campuses urging college students to register to vote

A takeover of the homepage of Revolt, in addition to other Black media specific engagement – reaching Black students and young voters where they are and encouraging them to make their voices heardThe launch of the National Voter Assistance Textline to provide clear, easily accessible information in English and Spanish so that voters can access all the information they need to register and cast their vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, through the DNC’s IWillVote.com platforrm.

This November is the most important election of our lifetimes, and we want every voter to make their voice heard,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said. “With less than 50 days until Election Day, Democrats are meeting voters where they are – including young voters at HBCU and HSI campuses – and making it easier than ever to get all the information you need to exercise your right to vote. As Republicans continue to throw up barriers to the ballot box, in sharp contrast Democrats are launching a new texting hotline as part of our one-stop-shop I Will Vote program, so that Americans can text, call, or visit online to register and make their voices heard this November.”

