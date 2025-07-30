Oklahoma Freshman State Rep. Amanda Clinton (Cherokee) Gets Approval for Studies on Tribal Relations, Data Expansion

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 30, 2025

Just weeks after being sworn in as the new representative for Oklahoma House District 71, Amanda Clinton (D-Tulsa), a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is already advancing key campaign priorities. On Friday, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert approved two interim study proposals Clinton submitted based on issues raised by constituents.

“As I spoke to folks across this district, I promised to be an engaged, effective representative who listens to people and works to deliver results for constituents,” Clinton said. “I was sworn in after a special election on June 18, and study proposals were due just one week later. I’m excited to hit the ground running just like I told voters I would.”

Interim studies allow lawmakers to examine complex topics between legislative sessions, often laying the groundwork for future bills or guiding state priorities. Clinton’s studies aim to find meaningful solutions to challenges facing Oklahomans.

One study, Proposal #25-080, will assess the impact of large-scale data center development—driven by rising national tech demands—on Oklahoma’s power grid and water resources. With its low energy costs, abundant water, available land, and favorable tax policies, Oklahoma has become a top destination for data infrastructure growth.

“As consumers, we love the convenience of technology. From artificial intelligence that helps us be more productive to streaming the latest films at any time from anywhere, technology is an integral part of our daily lives. However, data centers that power this technology consume massive amounts of electricity and water, both of which are under increasing pressure due to climate conditions, industrial demands, and concerns about grid reliability,” Clinton said.

“If Oklahoma is going to be the site of new large-scale data centers, we need to fully understand what that means for the long-term viability of our resources, especially our electric grid and water supply. My priority is to keep utility costs low for consumers, protect our water quality and quantity, avoid overloading infrastructure at the expense of residents, and ensure we remain an attractive destination for other industries that depend on those same resources.”

Link to: Interim Study Proposal #25-080

Clinton’s second study, Proposal #25-081, seeks to explore ways to strengthen State-Tribal-Municipal relations and foster stronger collaboration with Oklahoma’s 38 federally recognized tribes to address shared community goals.

“Our Tribal Nations are the key to unlocking solutions to some of our state’s most pressing challenges, but the relationships between our Tribes, the state and municipalities have a long way to go in reaching their full potential,” Clinton said.

“With 20 years of professional experience in Indian Country and as a Cherokee Nation citizen whose Tribe helped shape my own path, I know firsthand that our Tribal Nations lead the way in delivering effective policy solutions. They have established themselves as leaders in health care, education, housing, and economic development, and all Oklahomans are better off when we leverage our shared strengths to solve these stubborn challenges for everyone.”

Link to: Interim Study Proposal #25-081

Clinton said both studies reflect her background and values: Pragmatic, people-focused and committed to solving problems. She emphasized that these topics are forward-thinking yet urgent, as she aims to improve the lives of all Oklahomans.

“From protecting our water and ensuring reliable power infrastructure to strengthening partnerships between governments, these studies are about building a more resilient future for all Oklahomans.”

The House interim study period begins on August 4 and concludes on November 6, with public presentations, expert testimony, and stakeholder input expected. Clinton said she looks forward to scheduling these public meetings to hear from tribal leaders, local officials, economic developers, utility experts, and environmental advocates in the months ahead.

