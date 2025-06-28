Oak Ridge Fire on Navajo Nation Tops 200 Acres, Triggers Emergency Evacuations

Details By Native News Online Staff June 28, 2025

Breaking News. A wildfire that ignited on Saturday southwest of the St. Michaels Chapter on the Navajo Nation has scorched at least 200 acres and forced evacuations as it moves aggressively to the southeast.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Navajo Region, the Oak Ridge Fire is spreading rapidly due to dry fuels and active fire behavior, including torching and spotting. The blaze is threatening areas along its projected path, including near the El Paso pipeline corridor.

Residents in the fire’s path are being evacuated to the Window Rock Unified School District Fighting Scouts Event Center. The Fort Defiance Senior Center is open and accepting donations, while both Fort Defiance Chapter and the St. Michaels Chapter are on standby as secondary shelters and donation sites.

As a safety measure, the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) has de-energized select power lines, with potential impacts reported in Chinle, Nazlini, Ganado, Klagetoh, Steamboat, and Wide Ruins. NTUA crews remain on standby and will provide updates regarding outages.

“Our people need to be vigilant about the poor and dry conditions we’re experiencing on the Navajo Nation,” said Resources and Development Committee Chair Brenda Jesus. “I’ve urged the Navajo Nation Forestry Department and the BIA to impose Stage 2 Fire Restrictions so we don’t further jeopardize our people, wildlife, and our land.”

The 25th Navajo Nation Council is urging the public to avoid State Route 264 and Route 12, and to yield to emergency and public safety vehicles in the area.

