NNO Live: Join Native News Online & Indian Country Leaders for 2020 Election Recap

Details By Native News Online Staff November 10, 2020

The 2020 presidential election has been labeled the most consequential election of our lifetimes.

Native News Online’s publisher and editor Levi Rickert and managing editor Kyle Edwards will host a panel with Native leaders tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Native News Online’s Facebook page to discuss the 2020 presidential election results.

The panelists will include:

Cedric Cromwell , tribal chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag

, tribal chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Clara Pratte (Navajo), national tribal engagement director for the Biden for President campaign

(Navajo), national tribal engagement director for the Biden for President campaign O.J. Seamans, Jr. (Rosebud Sioux), co-founder of Four Directions

(Rosebud Sioux), co-founder of Four Directions Ernie Stevens, Jr. (Oneida), chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association

(Oneida), chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association Allie Young (Navajo), organizer of the Ride to the Polls initiative

Native Americans voted in higher numbers than ever before this year. While the 2020 Native voters’ data is still being analyzed, there are strong indicators that the Native vote played a major role in key battleground states and senatorial races.

Last Tuesday night, six Native Americans were elected to the 117th Congress. Three are Democrats and three are Republicans. The panelists will discuss what kind of influence their election will have on Indian Country.

With the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, there is a new optimism to advance the priorities of Indian Country. The panelists will weigh in on what the Biden-Harris administration will mean to tribal nations.

WHAT:

Panel Conversation with Native Leaders on the 2020 Election

WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

WHERE:

https://www.facebook.com/nativenewsonline/

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff