NFL & Nike Partner with the Native American Athletic Foundation to Bring All-star Game to the Dallas Cowboys’ Headquarters

Details By Native News Online Staff November 26, 2024

Seventy Native American athletes from across the United States will be chosen to participate in the 2025 Native American All-Star Football Game, set to take place on January 7, 2025, at The Star in Frisco, Texas—the Dallas Cowboys' world headquarters. This event is organized by the Native American Athletic Foundation (NAAF) in collaboration with the National Football League (NFL) and Nike.

From January 3-7, 2025, the top Native American high school athletes will converge at The Star for an immersive experience featuring elite coaching, college preparation workshops, leadership training, and life skills development. The program aims to equip participants with positive coping strategies and the tools needed to inspire and prepare them for future success on and off the field.

“We are excited and honored to work with the NFL to make an impact in the lives of Native athletes,” said Michael Stopp, Executive Director, NAAF. “Our organization was established to use sports to develop the next generation of leaders in Indian Country. This partnership and this year’s game take an important step forward in meeting our mission.”

To be eligible, players must be enrolled members of a federally recognized American Indian Tribe and high school seniors who have completed their final football season. The application deadline is December 6, 2024, at 5 p.m. Interested athletes can apply online at the Native American Athletic Foundation's website: nativeamericanathleticfoundation.org.

The Ford Center, located at the Dallas Cowboys' world headquarters and practice facility, offers these young athletes a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For many, it marks a journey from Tribal reservations in remote areas to playing on the same field as NFL professionals. This opportunity not only celebrates their athletic achievements but also

“The Native American All-Star Football Game provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the diversity and talent within our game while fostering the development of the next generation of leaders,” said Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development. “Through this partnership, we aim to create a lasting impact by giving Native athletes the same opportunities to succeed both on and off the field. This also reflects the NFL’s commitment to building character, promoting inclusivity and strengthening communities across the country.”

“Nike will provide uniforms for the Native American All-Star Football Game and Camp as part of its efforts to grow the game of football, and sport in general, among Native American and Indigenous youth – a core tenet of its ongoing Nike N7 efforts,” said Scott Hanson, Nike brand director. “As a champion for athletes and sport, Nike is committed to building inclusive communities, breaking down barriers to access for athletes around the world, and expanding sport for the next generation.”

