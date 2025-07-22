Next on Native Bidaské: The Growing Fight Against Alligator Alcatraz

Details By Native StoryLab July 22, 2025

A massive detention center materialized overnight on a remote airstrip in the Florida Everglades — just 900 feet from where the Miccosukee people still pray, speak their language, and hold ceremonies. President Trump calls it Alligator Alcatraz. The Miccosukee call it a violation.

This week on Native Bidaské, Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress reveals what’s happening and why his tribe is taking the fight to court.

On sacred land their ancestors died to protect, the U.S. government is detaining migrants behind barbed wire fences, powered by diesel generators, surrounded by endangered wildlife. The Miccosukee weren’t asked. They weren’t consulted. Now they’re suing.

Support is building nationwide among tribes, conservationists, water advocates and Florida residents. Because this isn't just about one tribe or one detention center — it's about whether the government can bypass environmental laws and ignore consultation requirements.

🎥 Watch Native Bidaské with Chairman Talbert Cypress to learn the full story.

TUNE IN:

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website