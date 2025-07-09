Next on Native Bidaské: The Fight to Bring Native History into the Spotlight with Kathleen DuVal

Details By Native StoryLab July 09, 2025

Most American history books begin with a familiar story — one centered on colonization, conquest, and the so-called “founding” of a nation. But Kathleen DuVal’s latest work flips that narrative on its head.

Her book, Native Nations: A Millennium in North America, doesn’t start in 1492. It begins centuries earlier and remains focused on the Native nations that built governments, economies, and alliances long before Europeans arrived. The result? A sweeping, Indigenous-centered retelling of American history — and a breakout success that just won the Pulitzer Prize.

DuVal, a professor of history at the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, says she didn’t expect Native Nations to become a cultural phenomenon, much less win the Pulitzer, the Bancroft Prize, the Mark Lynton History Prize, and the Cundill History Prize.

DuVal will join Native Bidaské on Friday, July 11, at 12 p.m. ET to talk about her research, the power of Indigenous storytelling, and the ongoing fight to bring Native history into the spotlight.

TUNE IN:

Date: Friday, July 11

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website