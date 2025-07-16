Next on Native Bidaské: Alligator Alcatraz: The Fight to Protect the Everglades

In the heart of the Florida Everglades, a battle is brewing that could redefine the meaning of sovereignty, environmental protection, and cultural preservation.

When the U.S. government erected a massive migrant detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" on the traditional lands of the Miccosukee and Seminole tribes, Betty Osceola knew this was more than just another infrastructure project—this was an invasion. It’s a sacred violation. The facility sits on land her ancestors once danced on.

Why does this matter? Because it’s not just a local issue. It’s a flashpoint of history, sovereignty, and survival. The Everglades are home to more than fragile wetlands—they hold the story of a people who never surrendered their land. Osceola, who comes from the Panther Clan and leads prayer walks across the region, says the damage goes far beyond the airstrip.

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

