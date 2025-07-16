American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association and Destinations International Partner to Amplify U.S. Indigenous Tourism Globally

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 16, 2025

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA)—the only national organization solely focused on advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States—has announced a strategic two-year partnership with Destinations International, the world’s largest global network of destination organizations, including convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards.

This collaboration, formalized during the Destinations International 2025 Annual Convention last week in Chicago, Illinois, aims to jointly promote and develop programs, products, and services that create meaningful value for both organizations and their stakeholders.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Tourism plays a vital role in driving the U.S. economy and supporting a wide range of industries. Indigenous-owned hospitality businesses—including those owned by American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs—generate $11.6 billion in annual sales, according to The Economic Impact of U.S. Indigenous Tourism Businesses Report, a study commissioned by AIANTA in partnership with Honolulu-based SMS Research.

“AIANTA’s partnership with Destinations International marks a pivotal moment for Indigenous tourism," said Sherry L. Rupert, CEO of AIANTA. "This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate Indigenous perspectives within the global tourism industry. Through this collaboration, we look forward to sharing knowledge, building stronger relationships, and creating tools that support respectful engagement with Indigenous communities across the United States."

Destinations International represents more than 9,000 professionals from over 750 destinations in 23 countries, collectively wielding more than $3.5 billion in annual buying power. As a leader in global destination marketing, the organization continues to champion travel as a powerful force for economic and cultural enrichment.

“We are proud to partner with AIANTA to help ensure that travel and tourism serves visitors and honors the values and interests of Indigenous communities,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “Our partnership with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) in recent years has been and continues to be meaningful, and we are excited to deepen our efforts around Indigenous tourism in North America through this important and impactful partnership with AIANTA.”

For more than 26 years, AIANTA has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian nations engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Native-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher