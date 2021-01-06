Currents

Newly Elected American Indian Congresswoman Yvette Herrell Will Object to Biden’s Electoral College

Details By Native News Online Staff January 06, 2021

WASHINGTON — Newly sworn-in Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.), a member of the Cherokee Nation, will formally object to the certification of the Electoral College tally of votes today.

A statement posted on her Facebook page on Dec. 31, 2020 said Herrell’s vote will also call attention to the election meddling by Big Tech and the media who censored truthful stories about Joe Biden’s concerning financial ties to foreign countries through his son Hunter while simultaneously being all too eager to spread damaging misinformation about President Trump.

"Millions of Americans feel like this election was not conducted with integrity and fairness," Herrell was quoted in the post. "As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, it is my duty to give the people a voice and ensure that legitimate concerns over the integrity of the presidential election are thoroughly heard and examined."

Herrell was elected in November to represent New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district. She became the first Republican American Indian woman in Congress. Herrell joins two other American Indian women, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), who when elected in November 2018 became the first ever American Indian women ever elected to Congress.

Herrell will join other Republican members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to object to the Electoral College certification, despite the fact that claims of widespread fraud perpetrated by Trump have proven to be baseless in some 60 cases that have gone through state and federal courts since the Nov. 3 presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's victory will be certified by Congress and they will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

