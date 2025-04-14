New Travel Guide Welcomes Travelers to Unlock Tribal Experiences Along the Anza National Historic Trail

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 14, 2025

After five years in the making, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) and the National Park Service’s Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail Program—supported by the Arizona Office of Tourism and Visit California—on Monday officially launched The Travel Guide to Tribes Along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail.

This groundbreaking guide highlights locations along the Anza Trail where visitors are welcomed by tribal communities and invited to discover the rich history, heritage, and living cultures of Indigenous peoples in Arizona and California.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The guide tells a powerful story of resilience and perseverance. The Anza expedition included families of Indigenous, African, and European descent who journeyed in search of new opportunities in the Southwest, bringing with them their languages, customs, and traditions. However, this cultural convergence—often marked by conflict—profoundly affected the Native peoples along the trail.Spanning 88 pages, the guide features traditional Indigenous place names that affirm the deep and enduring connections Native communities have to these lands, which have been their homelands since time immemorial. Travelers will also find three fold-out maps that highlight these place names, offering a deeper, more respectful way to engage with the trail and its history.

“As AIANTA traveled the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail we asked tribes what they wanted travelers to know and they said, ‘We are still here,’” said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert (Paiute/Washoe). “This historic guide is a testament to the resilience and strength of the Indigenous peoples of California and Arizona who, despite the violence, displacement and being ignored, are still here and welcome visitors to their lands to share their food, art and culture. It’s an honor to have collaborated with the National Park Service Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail Program, the Arizona Office of Tourism and Visit California on this monumental project that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” Rupert said.

Over the course of five years, the AIANTA team undertook extensive outreach to bring this guide to life. Their efforts included engaging with tribal leaders across multiple states, fostering relationships with local, state, and federal recreational sites near tribal lands along the trail, and conducting site visits to photograph key attractions and capture the voices of tribal elders, historians, and artists on film. This historic guide features contributions from 11 federally recognized tribes in Arizona, along with 49 federally recognized and 23 unrecognized tribes in California.“The National Park Service is grateful for the partnership with AIANTA,” said Naomi Torres, Superintendent, National Park Service Juan Bautista De Anza National Historic Trail.

“The well-respected AIANTA team brought great knowledge and experience to this project and was instrumental in creating this outstanding presentation of indigenous presence along the historic route.”

The Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail connects Indigenous history, art, culture, and outdoor recreation along a 1,200-mile corridor from Nogales, Arizona, to the San Francisco Bay Area. Travelers can visit tribal museums and learn about the history, struggles and continued existence of the tribes, to include:

Himdag Ki: Tohono O’odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum

Him Dak Eco-Museum at the Ak-Chin Community

The San Carlos Apache Cultural Museum

Yoemem Tekia Cultural Center and Museum at the Pascua Yaqui Tribe

Old Pascua Museum and Yaqui Cultural Center

San Carlos Apache Cultural Museum

Nohwike’ Bágowa, the White Mountain Apache Cultural Center and Museum

Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Cultural Center and Museum

Huhugam Ki Museum at the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

Cocopah Museum and Cultural Center

Quechan Indian Tribe Cultural Center

Colorado River Indian Tribes Museum

Sycuan Cultural Center and Museum

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Kumeyaay-Ipai Interpretive Center at Pauwai

The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians Cultural Museum

Agua Caliente Cultural Museum

Malki Museum and Temalpakh Garden

Pala Band of Mission Indians’ Cupa Cultural Center

Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians’ Wasxayam Pomki Museum

Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center

Travelers can view the Tribes Along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail digital guide at www.aianta.org/anza-trail/ and can obtain a printed copy of the guide from AIANTA for a postage and handling fee.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter