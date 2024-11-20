New Report Reveals Issues Important to Native Youth

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg November 20, 2024

A report released yesterday by the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) reveals that Native youth who feel connected to their cultural education are four times more likely to view themselves as capable of effecting positive change. It also highlights systemic challenges, such as the voting apathy driven by distrust in political systems and the perception that participation yields little tangible change.





Center Us: A Native Youth Survey Report used data collected throughout 2023. The initiative surveyed approximately 1,000 Native youth and hosted eight focus groups with 65 participants from diverse regions, amplifying voices that are often underrepresented in broader societal conversations.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“During a time when we honor Indigenous history and celebrate the diverse cultural identities and continued resilience of Native peoples, it’s important to remember that Native youth perspectives are rarely prioritized in data collection and analysis,” said Katy Stewart, lead report writer and programs manager. “With this report, we attempt to do both.”

Additionally, young people in rural areas report significant struggles in accessing educational funding, often seeing higher education as an unattainable goal. Healthcare is another critical focus, with youth expressing a strong preference for tribal healthcare services over non-tribal options.

“These findings emphasize the ongoing need to support Native youth through cultural engagement and improved access to resources in the community, both of which are essential for fostering positive life outcomes,” said Cheyenne Brady-Runsabove (Sac & Fox Nation), associate director of youth programs and co-author of the report.



Read the full report here.

More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter