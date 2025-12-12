NDAA passes House; Lumbee Fairness Act Advances

Details By Levi Rickert December 12, 2025

The U.S. House passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday by a vote of 312-112, advancing the Lumbee Fairness Act, which was included in the legislation.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery watched the vote with members of the Lumbee administration. “First, I want to thank God for his blessings on our people,” Lowery said. “I would also like to thank Speaker Johnson and House leadership, along with Congressman Rouzer, and Congressman Harris and the rest of the bipartisan North Carolina House delegation that supported our bill. I want to thank President Trump and his White House team for ensuring that our bill stayed a priority during the NDAA negotiations.”

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Lowery said the tribe is now focused on Senate passage. “We now look forward to the next step, which is passage in the United States Senate,” he said. He added that he will continue working with Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd to advance the measure.

Related: Breaking: Final Defense Legislation Grants Federal Recognition to Lumbee TribeRelated: Breaking: Final Defense Legislation Grants Federal Recognition to Lumbee Tribe

White the Lumbee are happy, the Eastern Band of Cherokee oppose the Lumbee Fairness Act insertion into the NDAA.

“A national defense bill is not the appropriate place to consider federal recognition, particularly for a group that has not met the historical and legal standards required of sovereign tribal nations,” Michell Hicks, chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said.

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the NDAA next week. Lowery asked Lumbee citizens to continue praying for tribal leadership, lawmakers and the successful passage of the legislation.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher