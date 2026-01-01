Happy New Year 2026 from Native News Online

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 01, 2026

As we welcome in 2026, all of us at Native News Online extend our heartfelt gratitude to our readers, supporters, contributors, and partners across Indian Country and beyond.

The past year reminded us—again—why Indigenous journalism matters. Our stories are not just news; they are living histories, calls for justice, celebrations of culture, and affirmations of tribal sovereignty. At a time when Native voices are too often marginalized or misunderstood, your trust in us fuels our mission to report with accuracy, integrity, and respect for our relatives and tribal nations.

We did not attain our online goal. Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

We are deeply thankful to the tribal leaders, community members, elders, advocates, artists, and youth who shared their voices and experiences with us. Your stories guide our work and strengthen our collective future.

As we step into the New Year, we renew our commitment to covering Indian Country as "Warrior Journalists" with honesty and courage—holding institutions accountable, honoring our ancestors, and uplifting the next generation of Indigenous leaders. The challenges remain real, but so does our resilience.

May this New Year bring health to your families, strength to your communities, and hope to our Nations. Together, we will continue telling our stories—on our terms.

From all of us at Native News Online, Happy New Year.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher