NCAI’s VAWA Task Force and UIHI Survey for Related Native Programs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 27, 2025

The “Sacred Responsibility: Protecting Our People” survey is intended for Native programs that primarily offer services related to domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, or other forms of violence. The survey is a collaboration with Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI), Alaska Native Women's Resource Center, National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, StrongHearts Native Helpline, and Alliance of Tribal Coalitions to End Violence, to better understand the current services and potential impacts of federal funding cuts to Native DV/SA/MMIP programs nationwide.

Information gathered will be used to create a report for Congress, the Trump Administration, Tribal Nations, Tribal Organizations, and Urban Indian Organizations, to advocate for continued federal funding to uphold treaty and trust responsibilities. This snapshot will offer the very first national picture of American Indian and Alaska Natives seeking services, number of unmet requests, and the potential impact of federal funding cuts.

Additional information is available on the survey page. Please refer all questions regarding this survey to [email protected].

TAKE THE SURVEY

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter