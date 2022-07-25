NCAI’s Open Letter to Pope Francis on Indian Residential Schools

- Details
- By Fawn Sharp
-
|
Washington, D.C. | Today, thousands of residential school survivors and their relatives gathered at the site of former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Canada, as Pope Francis issued a formal apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the atrocities and cultural genocide caused by Canada’s residential school system.
Following the apology, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Fawn Sharp issued a letter to Pope Francis, acknowledging the beginning of a new chapter for truth and reconciliation. In the letter, President Sharp urges the Catholic Church to work together with NCAI to open all records currently being withheld related to Church-run Indian boarding schools, to deliver a full account of the abuses perpetrated against Native children, and to seek justice for all survivors and their families. The Catholic Church must also work with Tribal leaders on repatriating and rematriating all cultural items still within the holdings of the Church.
|
|
A Letter from NCAI President Fawn Sharp
|
Most Holy Father,
I write to express my gratitude for your apology to the survivors of Indian residential schools during your visit to the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada.
Though your apology was limited to the role the Catholic Church played in Canadian Indian residential schools, the history of cultural genocide, territorial dispossession, and death at assimilationist schools run by the Catholic Church is shared by American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians in the United States. In fact, the segregated, compulsory, government-funded, and church-run Indian residential school system in Canada was modeled after the Federal Indian boarding school system in the United States.
As the President of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest organization comprising American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments as well as their citizens, it is my hope that your visit and apology to the survivors of Canadian Indian residential schools marks the beginning of a new chapter of repair and reparations between the Church and all Indigenous peoples.
In May of this year, the United States Department of the Interior published the first Federal Indian Boarding School Investigative Report showing that, just like the Indian residential schools in Canada, Federal Indian Boarding Schools were designed to culturally assimilate Indigenous children and dispossess American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples of our territories in the United States. The report identified 408 Federal Indian Boarding Schools operated and supported by the federal government, and found that over 500 children died at just 19 of the institutions studied—a number the Interior Department expects to increase as the investigation continues.
We fully recognize the Department of the Interior Boarding School investigative report is only the beginning of an accounting of how our most precious, innocent, and promising souls were barbarically tortured, ravaged, assaulted, raped, and brutally murdered. Our people and the broader public deserve a full account of the abuses perpetrated against Native children and families.
Following the leadership of the Assembly of First Nations, Metis National Council, and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami—our counterparts in Canada—I invite His Holiness and the Catholic Church to work with the National Congress of American Indians to open all records related to Federal Indian boarding schools so that someday soon American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples may host an apostolic—and maybe even apologetic— journey to our tribal lands here in the United States.
Siokwil,
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (July 24, 2022): D.C. Briefs
Native Leaders Support Cannabis Legislation Introduced in the US Senate
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to Host World Title Fight, Live on ESPN
Republican Calls Minnesota Lieutenant Governor ‘Savage’
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.