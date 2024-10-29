NCAI Reacts to President Biden's Apology

Details By Native News Online Staff October 29, 2024

LAS VEGAS —The National Congress of the American Indians (NCAI) is meeting in Las Vegas this week for its 81st Annual Convention and Marketplace. On Monday, NCAI's President Mark Macarro released the follwoing statement on President Joe Biden's historic apology on behalf of the federal government's Indian boarding school policy:

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) commends President Biden for his historic apology for the United States’s Federal Indian Boarding School policies. This unprecedented acknowledgment of this dark chapter of our history represents a significant step in recognizing the trauma, pain, and perseverance of our grandparents who suffered these policies which aimed to erase our cultures and identities.

This apology is part of a shared journey toward healing and solidarity. President Biden, as noted in his statement, has executed policies that have strengthened tribal sovereignty and the government-to-government relationship. This includes the appointment of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a member of a Presidential Cabinet. Secretary Haaland’s presence, voice, and tenacity to bring the Federal Indian Boarding School chapter to light contributes to this important apology and its timing. Her presence in the Cabinet and her unwavering dedication to Indian Country have helped make this moment possible.

Still, true healing and justice demand further action. We urge Congress to pass legislation that would further illuminate this history and support the ongoing journey toward healing. We ask the administration to expedite the return of our relatives buried on these former school grounds to their rightful resting places.

As proud citizens of our Tribal Nations and of the United States, we hold hope that this historic moment will be a catalyst for lasting, reparative measures. We remain vigilant and committed to seeing this promise honored, trusting that this apology will open the door to deeper understanding, justice, and healing for Indian Country.

President Mark Macarro, National Congress of American Indians

