NCAI Apologizes to Lumbee Tribe for Inflammatory Materials Distributed at Conference

Details By Levi Rickert October 30, 2024

LAS VEGAS —The National Congress of the American Indians (NCAI) on Tuesday issued an apology for cards distributed at its 81st Annual Convention and Marketplace in Las Vegas.

The cards with the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma’s logo on it warned of the dangers of legislative recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. were placed on tables during Tuesday's general assembly.

By the end of the day, NCAI disavowed the distribution of the card with inflammatory materials and called it an insult to the Lumbee Tribe.

Currently, there is legislation pending in the Senate to grant the Lumbee Tribe In March 2023, the two North Carolina senators: Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act, legislation to grant federal benefits to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina that every other federally-recognized tribe receives.

The Lumbee Tribe, with a history dating back hundreds of years, has long sought federal recognition, according to its official website. In 1956, the U.S. Congress enacted a law that acknowledged the Lumbee Tribe as a Native American tribe, but provided no federal funding that usually goes with federal recognition.

While the Lumbee Fairness Act seemingly has had no traction, it has the possibility of being brought to the full Senate for a vote during the lame duck session after the general election.

The offensive card read:

The Dangers of Legislative Recogntion [SIC] for Lumbee

Shifting claims of tribal sovereignty

Claims to Native ancestry rely on speculation, not historically or genealogically verifiable information.

Lumbee would be the only group to receive recognition without identifying any specific tribe from which they descend.

Lower recognition standards will open doors for false groups and have profound consequences for legitimate tribes’ cultural resources, sacred places, and ancestral remains.

Here is NCAI’s apology:

NCAI Apology Statement

It has come to NCAI's attention that inflammatory materials were distributed during our annual convention without the consent or approval of NCAI. This is a violation of the code of conduct by which all members are bound. It is an unacceptable breach of the standards and spirit of community, consensus, and inclusion that NCAI works hard to promote and safeguard. We regret and apologize for the divisiveness this unethical action has caused.

We also apologize to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina for this insult.

Furthermore, we demand the common decency and respect our community deserves. As a reminder, printed materials intended for distribution during our conventions must be submitted for review and approval by NCAI in advance. Our staff works hard to ensure we deliver the highest-quality event possible, and we plan to move forward with the expectation of decorum and integrity.







