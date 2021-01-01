Currents

Navajo Nation Under 57-Hour Lockdown Over Holiday Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff January 01, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 266 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 7 more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 813 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 11,741 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 204,307 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 23,429, including 73 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,362

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,379

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,452

Gallup Service Unit: 3,792

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,223

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,076

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,609

Winslow Service Unit: 1,510

* 26 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“We wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy New Year. We lost many of our people to Covid-19 in 2020, so let’s pray for their families and continue to fight hard and protect one another against the coronavirus in the new year. We are hopeful and optimistic that more and more people will receive the vaccines in the coming months and drastically reduce the spread of Covid-19. Keep staying home, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown began this evening at 8:00 p.m. (MST) until Monday, Jan. 4 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing.

“We offer prayers for all of our Navajo people, health care workers, and first responders for the new year. We’ve come a long way through this pandemic and we will continue to persevere. Be safe and keep praying,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff