Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 24,000 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Reaches 838

Details By Native News Online Staff January 06, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 222 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of deaths is now 838 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 12,597 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 210,697 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 24,247, including 47 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,516

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,464

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,560

Gallup Service Unit: 3,902

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,287

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,241

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,724

Winslow Service Unit: 1,524

* 29 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 7,206 new cases, Utah reported 3,769, and New Mexico reported 1,496 new cases.

“It appears that we are beginning to see the results of the recent holidays in terms of the high number of new Covid-19 cases today. I believe most of our Navajo people adhered to the calls from our public health experts to refrain from holding in-person family gatherings, but unfortunately, we still have some of our people who continue to put themselves and their loved ones at unnecessary risk of the virus. Please continue to listen to our public health experts who are urging everyone to remain at home as much as possible. When we isolate ourselves, we isolate the coronavirus and slow the spread. Stay home, wear a mask, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will be joined by Navajo Area IHS officials and tribal health organizations during a live online town hall on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) to provide additional Covid-19 vaccination updates and information, including the process for administering the vaccine to individuals 65 years and older.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing&source=gmail&ust=1610073311175000&usg=AFQjCNHJqfJ4WxNvckbbw1BBxIjOasXRVw">https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1610073311175000&usg=AFQjCNHTJhJBOV3Mh8Gn1LxiNviU_2Hm3w">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff