Navajo Nation Surpasses 13,000 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Nears 600

Details By Native News Online Staff November 13, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With Covid-19 cases surging across the country, the Navajo Nation surpassed 13,000 corona virus cases on Friday.

On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 97 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 598 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 7,910 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 136,897 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,069, including one delayed unreported case.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,877

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,423

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,312

Gallup Service Unit: 2,005

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,470

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,957

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,339

Winslow Service Unit: 677

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 until 5:00 a.m. (MST) on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, largely due to travel off the Navajo Nation and family gatherings. On Friday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,237 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,015 new cases, and Utah reported 2,150.

“Unfortunately, our public health officials are projecting that the Navajo Nation will soon reach and maybe even surpass the level of COVID-19 cases that we had in April and May. The only way we are going to reduce the spread is if every citizen on the Navajo Nation does their part by staying home as much as possible, avoiding family gatherings and crowds, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often. If our people don’t make drastic changes and if we continue to hold gatherings, travel off the Navajo Nation, and to be careless then we are soon going to be in a major crisis situation. This virus is real, it’s potentially deadly, and anyone can catch it. We have to do better and we have to rely on the data and the advice of our health care experts,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed food packages to 454 families in Tsayatoh, Houck, and Lupton to help them stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Nez and the Navajo Police Department also held a road checkpoint in Tohajilee to distribute COVID-19 prevention information, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

