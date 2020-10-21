Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 11,000 Covid-19 Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff October 21, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 29 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 574 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,403 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 118,092 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,030, which includes two delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,500

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,027

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,148

Gallup Service Unit: 1,723

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,363

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,711

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,025

Winslow Service Unit: 525

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), and another from Oct. 30 until Nov. 2. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

On Wednesday, the state of New Mexico reported a record-high of 827 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 975 new cases, and Utah reported 1,363.

“The state of New Mexico broke the daily record for new cases of COVID-19 once again, with 827 new cases today. The state of Utah has a record-high of hospitalizations and Arizona reported another large number of new cases as well. Throughout the country, we are trending in the wrong direction, but it is not too late to change that trend. We have to do better. We have to show more discipline and honor our ancestors, because they sacrificed so much for us to be here today. We have to step up and hold ourselves and our loved ones accountable for making good decisions that protect your families from this virus. If our cases on the Navajo Nation continue to rise, we are going to see a massive health care crisis. Our health care system is underfunded and lacks the resources to handle another large surge. Stay home, wear a mask, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Nez-Lizer team, World Central Kitchen, and CORE Foundation will distribute food and care packages at Coyote Canyon Chapter at 12:00 p.m., Bahastl’a’a’ Chapter at 1:30 p.m., Mexican Springs Chapter at 3:00 p.m., and Tohatchi Chapter at 4:30 p.m. The Nez-Lizer Administration will also host an online town hall on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide COVID-19 updates.

