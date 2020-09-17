Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll 539

Details By Levi Rickert September 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation surpassed 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases earlier this week. The Navajo Nation reported on Wednesday the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,059, which includes 49 positive COVID-19 additional cases due to delayed reporting from the state of New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation began reporting its COVID-19 data on March 17, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 18 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 539 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 7,190 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 100,809 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,359

Crownpoint Service Unit: 824

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 961

Gallup Service Unit: 1,618

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,321

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,538

Tuba City Service Unit: 953

Winslow Service Unit: 479

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour partial weekend lockdown ‪beginning on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 p.m. and last ‪until Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT) to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

On Wednesday, the state of Utah reported 747 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 695 new cases, and New Mexico reported 119.

"The states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona reported increases in COVID-19 cases today. The number of increasing cases in towns and cities near the Navajo Nation remains a consistent concern and we continue to urge our Navajo citizens not to travel to these hotspots. Contact tracers have reported that the majority of new cases on the Navajo Nation result from people traveling to cities off the Nation and bringing the virus back, and also due to family gatherings where one family member passes the virus on to numerous family members. We know how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but we have to be disciplined and remain focused every day. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

