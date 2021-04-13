Navajo Nation Reports No Covid-19 Deaths for Third Consecutive Day

Details By Native News Online Staff April 13, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — For the third day in a row, the Navajo Nation reported no Covid-19 related deaths. More good news was there were only two new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths remains 1,262 as previously reported on Saturday. Reports indicate that 16,430 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 258,879 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,269.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,536

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,916

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,607

Gallup Service Unit: 4,769

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,685

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,088

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,675

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 610 new cases, Utah reported 358, and New Mexico reported 187.

Even with the positive news reported Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Navajo citizens should continue to take all precautions recommended by health care experts.

“Some states are relaxing their Covid-19 measures, but here on the Navajo Nation we have a Stay-At-Home order in place, masks are still required, roads are closed to visitors and tourists, and our restaurants are only open for drive-thru and limited outdoor dining if the business meets certain standards and receives approval. This invisible monster known as Covid-19 is still in our communities, so please be careful and think of your health and safety and others before you decide to travel. It has taken us over one year to reach this point where we have consistent low numbers of new infections reported each day, but it only takes a few days and few careless acts to have another large surge in new cases. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide more Covid-19 updates. Tuesday’s scheduled town hall was postponed due to technical difficulties.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff