Navajo Nation Reports 96 New Covid-19 Case and Four More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 17, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 96 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 919 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 13,531 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 222,707 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 26,383.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,906

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,638

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,724

Gallup Service Unit: 4,228

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,438

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,622

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,092

Winslow Service Unit: 1,698

* 37 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 6,981 new cases, Utah reported 1,585, and New Mexico reported 751 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown is in effect until Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All Navajo Nation residents are required to remain home for the duration of the 57-hour weekend lockdown, with the exception of essential workers who are required to report to work and cases of emergencies.

“Now that the holidays have passed, I am optimistic that we are seeing a consistent flattening of the curve. We had several days where the numbers of new Covid-19 cases were high, but we’ve had a few days where it has begun to flatten. With vaccinations now being administered, we are hopeful that the numbers will decrease even more. At the same time, we have to remain diligent because the Covid-19 risks are still there in our communities among our people. Please stay at home as much as possible, do not hold in-person gatherings with anyone outside of your immediate household, avoid crowds and practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and wash your hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Health Command Operations Center, under the Navajo Department of Health, now has an online registration form available for those who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The online registry will assist with planning the allocation of vaccines and in scheduling individuals at the appropriate health care facility. Please visit the following link for more information and to register: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Vaccine/Vaccine-Registration.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff