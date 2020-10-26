Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 76 New Covid-19 Cases on Sunday, As State Hospitalizations Surge

Details By Native News Online Staff October 26, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 574 as previously reported last Monday.

Reports indicate that 7,489 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 121,506 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,298, which includes two delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,519

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,093

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,194

Gallup Service Unit: 1,760

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,381

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,743

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,064

Winslow Service Unit: 535

Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), while the daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays. On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 828 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,392 new cases, and Utah reported 1,765.

“As the winter weather arrives with rain and snow in the forecast, more families will be spending more time indoors. We are hopeful that more people will stay home more often, but we have to be even more cautious and mindful of adhering to CDC guidelines when we are indoors at home. The COVID-19 pandemic combined with the flu season and winter weather can create more challenges for everyone, but we can mitigate the impacts by making good decisions and staying home, wearing masks, washing your hands often, avoiding crowds, and practicing social distancing. Please be safe, keep warm, and keep preparing for the winter season,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27 beginning at 10:00 a.m., the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates on COVID-19.

“Our Nation’s health care workers are working around the clock to treat people and save lives. Please think of them and their families as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu season, and to mitigate the impact of the winter weather. Let’s do our best to remain optimistic during these challenging times and please continue to pray for our Nation,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

