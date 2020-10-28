Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 71 New Covid-19 Cases on Wednesday

Details By Native News Online Staff October 28, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 71 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 575 as previously reported on Tuesday. Reports indicate that 7,525 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 123,366 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,462, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,556

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,131

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,211

Gallup Service Unit: 1,772

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,389

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,769

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,077

Winslow Service Unit: 548

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), while the daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays. On Wednesday, the state of New Mexico reported 663 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,044 new cases, and Utah reported 1,575.

“Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise all across our country and in the states of New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. Here on the Navajo Nation, we have the opportunity to set an example for the entire country by bringing down our numbers by adhering to the recommendations from the CDC and our public health experts. Staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands often, and avoiding large crowds will help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and to save lives. We have many families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones due to COVID-19, but we can change that trend one day at a time. Please pray and please remain optimistic as we move forward,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates on COVID-19.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604017842377000&usg=AFQjCNHdW-SNzpeHtIY3EiKRia56S4WhgQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

