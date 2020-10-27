Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 63 New Covid-19 Cases on Monday

Details By Native News Online Staff October 27, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 63 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 574 as previously reported on Oct. 19. Reports indicate that 7,497 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 121,827 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,362, which includes one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,530

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,115

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,205

Gallup Service Unit: 1,765

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,382

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,749

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,070

Winslow Service Unit: 537

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), while the daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays. On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 732 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 801 new cases, and Utah reported 1,201.

“There is no safe vaccine available to the general public for COVID-19 and it might take several more months for one to become available, but we already know how to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. We’ve already done it before here on the Navajo Nation. We all have to step it up, encourage one another, be strong, and keep fighting. Now is not the time to give up or become complacent. Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, wearing a mask makes you a warrior because you’re helping to save lives. Keep wearing your masks, staying home as much as possible, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and avoiding large gatherings,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28 beginning at 10:00 a.m., the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates on COVID-19.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1603893558075000&usg=AFQjCNGdp_xClgJHnguQP4XV7XMn2NOhMA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff