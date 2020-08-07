Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Details By Native News Online Staff August 07, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 34 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 468 as previously reported on Thursday. Reports indicate that 6,810 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 84,537 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,257.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,249

Crownpoint Service Unit: 774

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 705

Gallup Service Unit: 1,499

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,277

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,448

Tuba City Service Unit: 864

Winslow Service Unit: 437

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 1,406 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 197 new cases, and Utah reported 460 new cases.

The Navajo Nation’s 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

“As we begin near the fall and winter seasons, it’s very important that our Navajo people eat healthy and stay active to help build their immune system for the upcoming flu season. Our health care experts are cautioning that the flu season combined with the COVID-19 pandemic will present new challenges for our communities and our health care system. Until there is a safe vaccine, we must remain diligent about staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and avoiding large crowds. The partial weekend lockdown provides time on Saturday for families to prepare for the winter by gathering fire wood, food, and other supplies. We will continue to work closely with our health care experts and rely on their advice,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will partner with the Winslow Indian Health Care Center to distribute food and essential supplies on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Winslow Indian Health Care Center at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), at Leupp Chapter at 2:00 p.m. (MDT), and at Dilkon Chapter beginning at 5:00 p.m. (MDT).

“The food distributions will be a no-contact event, which means everyone must remain in your vehicle at all times and please keep your windows rolled up. Our team will place the food and supply items in your vehicle with no direct contact for the health and safety of everyone. We are very thankful to the Winslow Indian Health Care Center for working together with our team to help our Navajo people during this pandemic,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff