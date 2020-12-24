Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 272 New Covid-19 Cases and 7 More Deaths on Christmas Eve

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 272 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 762 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 11,316 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 196,036 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 21,833, including 48 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,112

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,277

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,291

Gallup Service Unit: 3,590

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,100

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,716

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,332

Winslow Service Unit: 1,393

* 22 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 7,046 new cases, Utah reported 2,892, and New Mexico has yet to report cases for Thursday. The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water, and medication.

“God bless all of our Navajo people, health care workers, and first responders during the Christmas holiday. For the health and safety of yourself and others, please do not hold in-person gatherings with individuals outside of your immediate household during the Christmas holiday and weekend. We had a huge surge in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks largely due to family members gathering or visiting one another in person. We have people who are asymptomatic and some who are not yet showing symptoms, but they can still spread the virus to others. Be safe and do everything you can to protect your family members. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings and crowds, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, President Nez and Vice President Lizer issued Executive Order No. 012-20, extending the limitation of Navajo Nation government services through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, due to rise in COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation. The Nez-Lizer team also distributed turkeys to essential workers and first responders in Window Rock, Ariz. on Thursday, to help keep them home and safe during the Christmas holiday.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608953697814000&usg=AFQjCNFpJBUEuJ9Kz1rfO-aIYX5qPRCHQw">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff