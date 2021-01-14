Navajo Nation Reports 202 New Covid-19 Cases and 13 More Deaths on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff January 14, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 202 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 13 more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 892 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 13,116 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 219,688 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 25,952.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,804

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,612

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,681

Gallup Service Unit: 4,156

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,420

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,555

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,021

Winslow Service Unit: 1,652

* 51 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 7,311 new cases, Utah reported 2,742, and New Mexico reported 1,434 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited Tséhootsooí Medical Center, Kayenta Health Center, and Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility on Thursday, as health care workers continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations this week for elderly. He thanked all of the health care workers for their commitment to help the Navajo people and many others throughout the pandemic.

“Our health care workers are moving quickly to administer the vaccines to our elders this week, and we are very grateful to all of them for coordinating these efforts. Through their hard work, over 77-percent of the vaccines that our Nation received so far, has been administered to our frontline health care workers, first responders, elderly, and high-risk individuals. I also want to recognize and thank our Community Health Representatives who are going out to homes to provide the vaccine to elders and those with health conditions. We are advocating at the highest levels of government to secure more vaccines for our people. It’s important to remember that you have to continue staying home, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands even after you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine. Let’s keep fighting this virus together and keep praying for our people,” said President Nez.

If you are elderly and would like to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider within the appropriate Service Unit, to schedule an appointment or to learn more about upcoming vaccination events. Please remember that vaccine resources are limited due to high demand across the country.

