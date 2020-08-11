Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

Details By Native News Online Staff August 11, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 19 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 473 as previously reported on Monday. 6,893 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 86,258 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,334 and negative tests total 72,270.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,258

Crownpoint Service Unit: 778

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 722

Gallup Service Unit: 1,506

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,283

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,458

Tuba City Service Unit: 886

Winslow Service Unit: 439

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,213 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 202 new cases, and Utah reported 362 new cases. During an online town hall on Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged all Navajo Nation residents to continue wearing protective masks in public throughout the upcoming flu season, which begins in October and lasts for several months.

“If we continue to remain diligent about wearing masks in public now and throughout the upcoming flu season, I believe we will continue to flatten the curve for COVID-19 and we will also lower the number of flu cases here on the Navajo Nation. We know that wearing masks properly and consistently is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. If we become complacent and too relaxed, we will begin to see increases in new COVID-19 cases just as we have seen in other parts of Arizona and other states. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another spike in new cases. We have to think ahead and plan for the future and do everything we can right now to minimize the impacts of the upcoming flu season. Whether we like it or not, we are going to have to deal with COVID-19 for some time until there is a vaccine available. The Navajo people are doing a good job right now and we need to keep it up and keep fighting this virus together,” said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation will have another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 17 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

