Navajo Nation Reports 110 New Covid-19 Cases on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff February 04, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 110 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and nine more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 1,047 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 14,892 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 235,109 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,668, including 14 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,274

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,788

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,326

Gallup Service Unit: 4,527

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,573

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,905

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,430

Winslow Service Unit: 1,827

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 4,417 new cases, Utah reported 1,273, and New Mexico reported 565 new cases. During Tuesday’s online town hall, public health officials cautioned the public about holding in-person gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday due to risks of spreading Covid-19.

“We know that Super Bowl Sunday is a fun time for families and friends to enjoy, but we ask everyone to refrain from holding in-person gatherings due to the risks of Covid-19. We want everyone to enjoy the game safely to ensure your health and well-being. The Covid-19 variants are becoming a greater concern each day as more and more cases are reported in states and regions near the Navajo Nation. Please continue to take all precautions and please do not travel to border towns and cities off of our Nation. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two masks in public, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff