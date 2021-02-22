Navajo Nation President Says It Is Important for Citizens to Help Share Information about Vaccinations with Loved Ones

Details By Native News Online Staff February 22, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez encourages Navajo citizens to share information with their loved ones about Covid-19 vaccinations.

“For those who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, we encourage you to contact your IHS Service Unit for information regarding upcoming drive-thru vaccination events or to find out if your Service Unit provides appointments. We are doing our best to provide the information, but we need your help to inform your loved ones,” Nez said on Monday.

“As we see the Covid-19 variants spread in regions of the country, we have to continue doing everything we can to protect ourselves and others. Every day, there is new information and guidelines from the CDC and other health experts, so it’s very important that we all keep ourselves updated and informed. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, always wear a mask in public and around others, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often,” Nez continued.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 15 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 1,145 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 15,999 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 242,360 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,551.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,442

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,849

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,489

Gallup Service Unit: 4,673

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,628

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,994

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,577

Winslow Service Unit: 1,881

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 1,507 new cases, Utah reported 338, and New Mexico reported 237 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff