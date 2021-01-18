Navajo Nation President: “Keep Wearing a Mask in Public”

Details By Native News Online Staff January 18, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez warned Navajo citizens on Monday precautions are still necessary even though vaccinations have begun on the nation’s largest Indian reservation.

“Although our people are receiving the vaccines, we have to keep fighting and keep taking all precautions to prevent Covid-19. We must also be aware of the new variant of the virus that is also spreading in nearby regions. Even if you receive the first and second dose of the vaccine, you have to continue to be very careful and keep wearing a mask in public and think of the health and safety of others,” Nez said.

Nez asked that Navajo citizens still stay at home whenever possible.

“Do not hold in-person gatherings with anyone outside of your immediate household, avoid crowds and practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and wash your hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds,” Nez continued.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 65 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 922 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 13,532 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 223,323 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 26,448.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,910

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,656

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,727

Gallup Service Unit: 4,244

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,438

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,642

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,096

Winslow Service Unit: 1,698

* 37 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 5,400 new cases, Utah reported 1,082, and New Mexico reported 628 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order remains in effect for all residents with the exception of essential workers who must report to work, to obtain essential items such as food and medication, and in cases of emergencies.

Vaccination Registration

The Navajo Health Command Operations Center, under the Navajo Department of Health, now has an online registration form available for those who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The online registry will assist with planning the allocation of vaccines and in scheduling individuals at the appropriate health care facility. Please visit the following link for more information and to register: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Vaccine/Vaccine-Registration.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff