Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez Among Delegation to Greet President Joe Biden in New Mexico

Details By Native News Online Staff June 11, 2022

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor and privilege of joining New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, Representatives Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernández, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and others in welcoming United States President Joe Biden to the state of New Mexico on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, I extend our appreciation to President Biden for the support and for the funding he has given to the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden has put forth his efforts in helping our Navajo people as our nation receive their vaccines early on. And with the recent signings of the American Rescue Plan Act, Bear Ears Restoration and Expansion Proclamation, Extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, Executive Order to Advance Efforts to Address Missing Native Persons Cases, and many others. We commend President Biden and Vice President Harris for taking action,” President Nez said.

President Biden arrived in New Mexico to received updates on the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfire, which are both currently north and northeast of Sante Fe, New Mexico. President Biden also provided information on resources available for forest management for the states and tribes in the Southwest.

“We honor our friendship with President Biden and will continue to work with the White House. Our government to government relations will continue as we move forward to help improve our way of life for the Navajo people,” said President Nez.

Prior to the arrival of President Biden, all individuals were required to take a test for COVID-19 and show proof of negative test result.

