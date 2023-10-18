Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren Meets with Vice President Harris during Her Arizona Trip

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 18, 2023

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygen met with Vice President Kamala Harris in Flagstaff, Arizona when she visited Northern Arizona University.



President Nygren said their conversation dealt with basic issues important to Navajos like running water and electricity, growth of business, and the COVID-19 response and recovery.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“It was an honor to welcome the Vice President to Diné Bikéyah,” President Nygren said. “We are grateful for the listening ear. I hope this meeting leads to even better partnerships that uplift our communities.”

Seven Navajo, Hopi, Zuni and Apache NAU students were also given the opportunity to meet with the vice president as well.



“Meeting with the Vice President of the United States was a chance for these Indigenous youth to directly share their experiences and priorities with a national leader,” President Nygren said. “It shows their voices and perspectives matter at the highest levels of government.”



Samuel Chischilly, a fire management major, spoke briefly with Vice President Harris when she told him of her own environmental work.

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter