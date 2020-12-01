Currents

Navajo Nation Health Dept. Identifies 75 Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of Covid

Details By Native News Online Staff December 01, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 104 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 656 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 9,425 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 160,369 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 16,711, including 12 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,400

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,833

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,730

Gallup Service Unit: 2,724

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,734

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,583

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,688

Winslow Service Unit: 998

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,330 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Utah reported 2,510 cases, and Arizona reported 10,322, which includes a large number of delayed reported cases due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Health.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health identified the following 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26:

Alamo Aneth Baca/Prewitt Bird Springs Bodaway/Gap Bread Springs Cameron Casamero Lake Chichiltah Chinle Churchrock Coalmine Mesa* Coppermine* Coyote Canyon Crownpoint Dennehotso* Dilkon Ganado Hogback* Houck Indian Wells Iyanbito Jeddito Kaibeto Kayenta Lake Valley* Leupp Lukachukai Lupton Manuelito* Many Farms Mexican Springs* Nageezi* Nahatadziil Naschitti Nazlini* Nenahnezad* Newcomb* Oak Springs Ojo Encino* Oljato* Pinedale Pinon Pueblo Pintado Ramah* Red Lake* Red Valley* Rock Point Rock Springs Rough Rock Round Rock San Juan* Sanostee Sheepsprings Shiprock Smith Lake St. Michaels Standing Rock Tachee/Blue Gap Teec Nos Pos Teesto Thoreau Tohajiilee Tohatchi Tolani Lake Tonalea Tsaile/Wheatfields Tsayatoh Tselani/Cottonwood Tuba City Twin Lakes Two Grey Hills* Upper Fruitland White Cone White Horse Lake*

* Period Nov. 6 to Nov. 19)

“The country had a record-high number of hospitalizations today, with nearly 100,000 people being hospitalized for COVID-19. This virus should not be taken lightly by anyone of any age or health background. COVID-19 is very unpredictable and it affects everyone differently. This invisible monster has taken the lives of 656 of our people so far. This virus is not a hoax, just ask anyone or any family that has been devastated by COVID-19. It’s possible that we could be seeing a slight flattening of the curve, in terms of new cases, but we will have to wait and see how the Thanksgiving holiday impacts our numbers of cases in the coming weeks. Please take every precaution, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid crowds and gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1606966724158000&usg=AFQjCNHNW_wLwskn48GS25WAM5CnRlQ_Ng">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

