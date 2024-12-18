Navajo Nation First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren sworn in as Apache County Attorney in Arizona

In February 2021, Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren was sworn in as the State Representative for Arizona’s Legislative District 7.

She was appointed by the Apache County Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Arlando Teller, who resigned to become Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

At just 25 years old, she became the youngest state representative at the time and secured millions of dollars in funding for the district’s most underserved communities.

Blackwater-Nygren graduated as valedictorian from Monument Valley High School in 2013. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Technology, Science, and Society with a focus on sustainability and the environment, along with a minor in Native American studies, from Stanford University in 2017.

In 2020, she graduated from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law with a Juris Doctorate, specializing in Federal Indian Law. During her legal studies, she interned with the Navajo Nation Legislative Branch and the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

Following her appointment as Apache County Attorney, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren expressed immense pride in his wife, noting that she continues to make history.

“Today, Jasmine was sworn in as the first Native American and first woman to serve as the Apache County Attorney, a monumental achievement for our family, our community and for Native American women everywhere,” he said.

“Jasmine is an extraordinary mother to our two daughters, but she also continues to break barriers and inspire countless individuals with her courage, determination, and leadership,” he said. “More than half of Apache County is the Navajo Nation, and I know she will be a powerful voice for our people, ensuring that the Diné are rightfully represented in all matters of justice and governance.”