Navajo Nation Extends Its “Stay-At-Home” Order

Details By Native News Online Staff January 24, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has extended the Stay-At-Home order requiring all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

The extension was part of a new public health emergency order that goes into effect Monday, January 25, 2021. The new order also calls for vaccinations to be administered on weekends.

This action is required to help stop the spread of Covid-19, the deadly virus that has claimed 973 lives on the Navajo Nation since last March.

“We’ve come a long way in this battle against Covid-19 and thanks to the public health experts and frontline warriors, we are making great progress, but we have to keep our guard up to overcome it, Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez said.

“We will overcome Covid-19 and each of us has a part to play. Our people have begun to receive the hardship assistance checks. We ask you to please be responsible and use the funds for essential services and items for your loved ones to help during this pandemic and please do not travel to border towns and put yourselves at risk of exposure to Covid-19. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands,” Nez continued.

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 133 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 973 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 14,053 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 228,384 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 27,484.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,077

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,722

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,031

Gallup Service Unit: 4,383

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,490

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,760

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,240

Winslow Service Unit: 1,745

* 36 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 7,217 new cases, Utah reported 1,516, and New Mexico reported 635 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown is in effect until Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All Navajo Nation residents are required to remain home for the duration of the 57-hour weekend lockdown, with the exception of essential workers who are required to report to work and cases of emergencies.

often with soap and warm water,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The new Public Health Emergency Order also includes the following provisions:

Implements a daily curfew from 9:00 p.m. (MST) until 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Essential businesses may operate between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 8:00 p.m. (MST) daily, including gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, food establishments, banks and similar financial institutions, and hay vendors, provided they comply with provisions outline in the order to help protect employees and the public from Covid-19.

Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff