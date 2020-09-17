Currents

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 19 New Cases Reported on Thursday

Details By Levi Rickert September 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 19 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 540 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 7,226 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 101,248 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,083, which includes five additional positive COVID-19 cases that were previously unreported due to delayed reporting from health care facilities.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,362

Crownpoint Service Unit: 829

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 963

Gallup Service Unit: 1,621

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,327

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,541

Tuba City Service Unit: 953

Winslow Service Unit: 481

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour partial weekend lockdown ‪beginning on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 p.m. and last ‪until Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT) to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. On Thursday, the state of Utah reported 911 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,753 new cases, and New Mexico reported 159. The large increase in Arizona is due to the recent addition of antigen testing results, which adds to the overall total and includes positive cases from months past, according to the Arizona Department of Health.

"The number of new cases of COVID-19 will continue to fluctuate daily until there is a vaccine available for the public. Until then, we have to keep our guard up and keep listening to our health care experts. In areas outside of the Navajo Nation and in other states we see surges in new cases when restrictions are lifted. We have to continue to rely on the data and facts as we move forward in this pandemic. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Tuesday, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed care packages to 448 families at Chilchinbeto Chapter, Rough Rock Chapter, and Many Farms Chapter. U.S. Census representatives were also on-site to help answer questions, provide information, and help residents self-respond for the 2020 Census.

