Currents

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 18 New Cases Reported on Thursday

Details By Levi Rickert September 10, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 18 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 530 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 7,169 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 98,408 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,933.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,347

Crownpoint Service Unit: 815

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 945

Gallup Service Unit: 1,586

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,318

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,506

Tuba City Service Unit: 944

Winslow Service Unit: 466

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour partial weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 14 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT) to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Thursday, the state of Utah reported 346 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 461 new cases, and New Mexico reported 161.

"The Navajo Department of Health, under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim, is working closely with health care experts to discuss the process and timeline for possible COVID-19 vaccines. We are hopeful that a safe vaccine will be available sooner than later. Until then, we have to stay the course and remained focused on staying home as much as possible, wearing our masks, washing our hands, avoiding large crowds, and social distancing. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the states of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico remain much higher than the Navajo Nation. The safest place to be is here at home on the Navajo Nation. Please do not travel to hotspots – the risks of contracting COVID-19 is substantial in towns and cities near our Nation,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Nez-Lizer Administration will distribute care packages at Alamo Chapter at 9:00 a.m., Tohajilee Chapter at 11:00 a.m., Casamero Lake Chapter at 1:30 p.m., and Little Water Chapter at 3:00 p.m. The U.S. Census will also have staff present at each chapter to provide information, answer questions, and help residents self-respond for the 2020 Census.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]