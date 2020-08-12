Currents

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 477

Details By Native News Online Staff August 12, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 477 as of Wednesday. 6,920 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 86,759 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,356 and negative tests total 72,605.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,260

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 780

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 725

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,507

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,285

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,466

· Tuba City Service Unit: 890

· Winslow Service Unit: 439

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 706 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 180 new cases, and Utah reported 338 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez continues to urge all Navajo Nation residents to continue wearing protective masks in public throughout the upcoming flu season, which begins in October and lasts for several months.

“Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 13 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases, but we have to remain diligent and we must continue to wear masks for the rest of the year and into the new year to lower the spread of the flu and COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Indian Health Service is underfunded every year and we are limited on doctors, nurses, and other resources, so our health care system will be devastated if we have another surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now, our Navajo Nation residents are doing a great job and keeping the numbers low. We cannot afford to become complacent. We have to keep fighting this virus together,” said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation will have another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 17 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

On Wednesday, President Nez was joined by Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish and the Navajo Police Department as they handed out face masks, hand sanitizer, and preventative tips and information for COVID-19 during a checkpoint along Highway 264. President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host another live online town hall on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6:00 p.m. MDT on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19 response efforts.

