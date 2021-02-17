Navajo Nation Citizens Urged to Stay Home

Details By Native News Online Staff February 17, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Even with the reduction of the number of new Covid-19 cases, public health experts continue to warn Navajo Nation tribal citizens to stay home to prevent another large surge of new cases of the deadly virus.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-003 is currently in effect for the Navajo Nation through March 8, 2021 with the following provisions:

Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

Daily curfew hours from 9:00 p.m. (MST) until 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Essential businesses may operate between the hours of 7:00 a.m. (MST) and 8:00 p.m. (MST) daily, including gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, food establishments, banks and similar financial institutions, and hay vendors, provided they comply with provisions outline in the order to help protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

Banks and other financial institutions, however, may allow no more than 10 customers inside the bank. Banks may allow one customer per household, with the exception of one accompanying caregiver per customer, or the customer’s spouse, and only if necessary, to conduct business in the bank or financial institution.

Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curbside and drive-through services.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-003 is available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

“The stay-at-home order and the daily curfew remain in effect for the entire Navajo Nation to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19. We are not out of the woods yet, so all of us have a responsibility to continue taking all precautions to prevent new cases of the virus. Remember that there are still COVID-19 variants out there and that creates additional risks, especially if you travel or go into crowded areas.” Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez said.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 27 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,114 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 15,917 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 240,651 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 29,336, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,415

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,835

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,442

Gallup Service Unit: 4,632

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,610

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,965

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,551

Winslow Service Unit: 1,868

* 18 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,315 new cases, Utah reported 901, and New Mexico reported 281 new cases.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more COVID-19 updates.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff