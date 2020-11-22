Currents

Navajo Nation Breaks All-Time Record of Covid Cases for Second Time in Three Days - 383 New Cases Reported on Sunday

Details By Native News Online Staff November 22, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Sunday broke its all-time single-day record of Covid-19 cases again on Sunday with 383 new Covid-19 cases. Just Friday, the Navajo Nation set a record with 351 cases.

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported an all-time high of 383 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 631 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 8,131 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 147,793 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 15,039, including 42 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,203

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,670

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,522

Gallup Service Unit: 2,423

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,599

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,248

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,539

Winslow Service Unit: 821

* 14 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,468 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 4,331 new cases, and Utah reported 3,197 cases.

“Today, we have 383 new COVID-19 cases here on the Navajo Nation. We have community spread and uncontrollable spread is most of our communities and the numbers are even higher off the Navajo Nation. So please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask if you have to shop for essential items, practice social distancing, do not hold or attend in-person gatherings, and wash your hands often. We have to recommit to fighting COVID-19 and tell our loved ones to take this virus seriously. The next month or two will be very tough, but we will eventually overcome this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

"With the Thanksgiving Day holiday upon us, we have to do what is best for our families and that’s to celebrate with only those that live within our own household. Please do not invite family members from other households and please do not have any in-person guests and that is for your own safety and health,” Nez continued.

Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings with non-household members during the upcoming holidays due to COVID-19 risks. Navajo Area IHS and 638 hospitals continue to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

“The safest place to be is at home. The numbers across the country and here on the Navajo Nation are escalating at an alarming rate. We love our Navajo people and we want you to be free from this dangerous virus and we want you to remain in good health. There are far too many families suffering and grieving right now, so please pray for them, pray for our first responders, and our entire Nation,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1606188167749000&usg=AOvVaw1ZMX0AN12WUgLvwjTHebaB">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

