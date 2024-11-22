Navajo Nation Agriculture Dept. Warns Farmers and Ranchers to Disregard Communications from CKP Insurance

Details By Native News Online Staff November 22, 2024

The Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture requests that all Navajo farmers and ranchers enrolled in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Program disregard any communications from CKP Insurance President Chuck Hemphill.

CKP Insurance and Mr. Hemphill were not renewed for 2025 by the Navajo Division of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Agriculture regarding AIF benefits. Instead, a new insurance agent has been retained to assist the Nation with the Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage (PRF) Insurance Program, offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. This program helps safeguard operations from forage losses caused by drought or insufficient precipitation.

CKP Insurance was not reselected due to violations of the Nation’s procurement process, a lack of transparency, and unsatisfactory customer service. The Navajo Nation is committed to obtaining the best services at the best value to fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities.

Since not being renewed, CKP has engaged in aggressive efforts to pressure the Nation into reinstating its role as the insurance agent. This includes spreading misinformation, withholding essential information owned by the Nation, and restricting Navajo Department of Agriculture (NDOA) staff from accessing the navajoaif.com website.

CKP has also used the AIF website database to disseminate misinformation directly to thousands of farmers and ranchers. We urge all participants to disregard such improper communications.

CKP’s refusal to provide access to the AIF website has jeopardized the timely delivery of benefits under the Livestock Management Incentive and Farm and Garden Incentive programs. The NDOA is collaborating with the Navajo Department of Justice to regain control of the website and secure all related information. Rest assured, all other AIF projects managed by DNR departments remain secure and will proceed as planned.

The Department of Agriculture is actively working on 2025 AIF incentive applications to ensure continued benefits for all Navajo farmers and ranchers.

